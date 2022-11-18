Home / Cities / 'Call up Kharge, ask if I rang him': KCR daughter denies BJP's Cong offer claim

'Call up Kharge, ask if I rang him': KCR daughter denies BJP's Cong offer claim

cities
Published on Nov 18, 2022 06:05 PM IST

Her statement scotching rumours of her joining the Congress comes in the wake of the claim made by BJP MP from Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri, that she had called up Kharge and had asked to join the Congress.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Kavitha said, 'Call up Kharge ji and ask if I ever rang him up.(ANI)
Addressing a press conference on Friday, Kavitha said, 'Call up Kharge ji and ask if I ever rang him up.(ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Dismissing claims of her joning the Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha, on Friday said one can call up Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and ask if she ever rang up him, asking to join the party.

Also Read| No question of early polls to Telangana assembly, says KCR

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Kavitha said, 'Call up Kharge ji and ask if I ever rang him up. I have no interest in joining any other party. The TRS is now the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi). We brought development to Telangana and will follow the same template to bring about development across the country."

Her statement scotching rumours of her joining the Congress comes in the wake of the claim made by BJP MP from Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri, that she had called up Kharge and had asked to join the Congress.

Speaking at a presser on Thursday, Dharmapuri attacked the TRS MLC saying she had an offer from the Congress national president to switch allegiance in favour of the grand old party.

Meanwhile, on Friday, TRS workers allegedly attacked the Banjara Hills residence of Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri over his claim on KCR's daughter.

However, the BJP MP was visting his Lok Sabha constituency at the time of the atack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hyderabad telengana kcr bjp mallikarjun kharge + 3 more
hyderabad telengana kcr bjp mallikarjun kharge + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out