72-yr-old cured woman waits to go home as son has no money to foot hospital bill

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:49 IST

A 72-year-old Jalandhar-based woman who was cured of Covid-19 is waiting to go home as her son has no money to foot the hospital bill which runs into lakhs.

Expressing inability to pay the bill, Naresh Chhabra, who runs a stationery shop in Jalandhar, says he has already paid Rs 1.10 lakh to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where his mother was admitted, and spent Rs 40,000 on medicines and tests but there is still an outstanding bill of Rs 4.77 lakh.

“I am not in a position to pay such a huge amount as my business has already been hit due to the lockdown,” he said.

“My mother is a victim of a global pandemic and so the government must bear the cost of treatment,” Naresh said, adding that during a video call recently, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had assured all possible help to the family.

“We are pinning our hope on the CM to bail us out. At this time, all money lenders and financers are also facing a crisis. I, along with my family members, have been in quarantine and don’t know what condition my mother is in. I wish the hospital releases her soon,” he said.

He said his mother had developed symptoms of Covid-19 on March 18 and he had taken her to a local government facility. “She was unable to breath and had cough and fever but as she did not have a travel history, the doctors said she could not be suffering from Covid-19,” he said, adding that the hospital then referred her to a private hospital.

Naresh said that he then took her to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H), where she tested positive for the virus.

CMCH, meanwhile, maintained that the hospital has discharged the woman as she has fully recovered. They, however, did not comment on the outstanding treatment fee.

Dr Lydia Solomon, associate professor, medicine, and nodal officer Covid-19, said she is proud of the entire team of doctors and nursing staff who took care of the patient day and night.