Cane farmers end protest ahead of CM visit, Section 144 imposed

A day before chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to Karnal, sugarcane farmers on Friday ended their protest following assurance from the district administration that Piccadily Sugarmill will resume crushing operations.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Bharatiya Kisan Union president Ratan Mann said Karnal deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has assured the farmers that the mill will resume operations from 12pm on Saturday, following which, farmers decided to end the protest.

As per district administration officials, the mill management has assured the Haryana state pollution control board (HSPCB) that they were working to fix the problems in the mill. As per information, HSPCB officials also conducted a fresh inspection in the mill on Friday and they will submit the report to decide whether the mill should be allowed to resume the crushing or not.

In a press statement issued in the evening, the deputy commissioner said farmers associated with the Piccadily sugarmill were told to take their produce to nearby mills in Shahbad, Yamunanagar and Naraingarh but they did not want to take their produce there. There were reports that farmers may block highways, following which the administration imposed Section 144 on the highways.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is to visit Karnal on Saturday to address a meeting of workers of the Karnal assembly segment at 11am. The sugarcane farmers had started indefinite strike on Tuesday when the mill was sealed for not complying with norms.

