Cannot live in a place where my children are not safe, says mother of rape victim

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:52 IST

Two days after a six-year-old girl was raped and murdered allegedly by her father’s friend in Saadatganj on Sunday, her parents are planning to leave the locality, saying they need a safe environment for their other two children.

“The man, who raped and killed my daughter used to call her ‘beti’, and he was like a brother to me. My husband got him a job… but in return he unleashed such brutality on my daughter,” said the 25- year-old mother of the victim girl, adding: “We cannot live in this locality where one cannot even trust a brother. We will shift to some other place.”

The woman, with her 27-year-old husband sitting at the gate of their rented room, said she last saw her daughter on Sunday. “Babloo (the accused) came to my house and asked for a glass of water. My daughter offered him water and then he left. Soon, she also went out of the house and we thought she was going to play with her friends. But, later we realised that she was missing,” she said.

The husband and wife, who also have two sons – aged four and two years – tried to search for the girl, but in vain. The family members found the girl’s body in Babloo’s house when they were taken there by the police. The man fainted after seeing his daughter’s body in a pool of blood under a cot.

“There were three cuts on the girl’s neck. The t-shirt, she was wearing, was torn. Her body was half naked and it appeared she was murdered after rape,” said a male member of the family. The post-mortem examination also confirmed that the girl was raped before her throat was slit with a sharp-edged object that caused death.

Police have arrested Babloo and charged him with murder and rape of the minor, but the victim’s family has lost all hope. “Jise itne saal bhai kaha usne hamare saath yeh kiya, ab hum kis pe bharosa karein (The person whom I called brother for years, did this to me…now whom should I trust),” lamented the woman.

“Meri bachchi ke saath insaaf hona chahiye (justice must be done to my daughter),” she added.

“I clean floors and utensils in three houses and my husband works as a mason. We face hardships. We wanted our daughter to study and do better in life, but she was taken away from us. We don’t have any other option, but to leave for a better place where my other two children can grow up in a safe environment,” said the mother.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 00:52 IST