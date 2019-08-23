Cash collection agent robbed of ₹20 lakh by six men

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 21:52 IST

New Delhi: A cash collection agent was robbed of ₹20 lakh by six armed men while he was travelling in an auto-rickshaw on the Geeta Colony flyover on Thursday night, police said.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered and multiple teams formed to identify the suspects. “We are checking the CCTV footage from the approach road of the flyover in the hopes of spotting the registration numbers of the motorcycles used by the robbers,” the officer said.

The agent, Jayanti Lal, had collected ₹20 lakh from a businessman in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar and was headed to Chandni Chowk in central Delhi when the auto-rickshaw he was travelling in was intercepted by six men who had arrived on three motorcycles. The auto driver said five of the men were carrying guns while the other had a knife. “One of the robbers held me at gunpoint while the others robbed the agent of his cash bag after a scuffle,” the auto driver said.

When some passersby tried to take on the robbers, they allegedly threatened them with their guns before fleeing on their motorcycles.

