Cattle smuggling racket busted, one arrested

cities Updated: Oct 17, 2019 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Lucknow Police claimed to have busted a cattle smuggling racket with the arrest of a gang member driving a truck in Chinhat on Wednesday. Thirty-one cows were recovered from the vehicle. Hunt is on for two others who managed to escape.

The accused arrested by the police was identified as Danish of Amroha district in western UP. Station house officer (SHO) of Chinhat police station Sachin Kumar Singh said, “Danish told us that he was taking the cattle from Rampur to West Bengal. He also named two others involved in the racket and efforts are being made to arrest them.”

This is the first major haul of cattle being smuggled via Lucknow.

According to investigators, the truck which was carrying the cattle was being piloted by another vehicle moving a few kilometres ahead of it. “Two persons were present in an SUV that was piloting the truck. The persons in the SUV were in contact with Danish and alerted him when they spotted a police picket,” said the SHO.

Though investigators managed to spot the pilot vehicle, they failed to impound it and arrest the duo present inside.

The accused were also involved in smuggling drugs. Police also recovered 100 grams of smack and a country-made pistol from Danish.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 00:33 IST

