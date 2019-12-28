Central govt will promote Ayurveda at district level: Naik

cities

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 03:01 IST

PUNE The central government will promote Ayurveda at the district level, said Shripad Naik, minister of state for Ayush, who was in the city on Saturday to inaugurate the 5th international and 16th national conference on ‘Update Shalakyatantra 2019’....

The conference was organised by the National Board of Education, Tilak Ayurved College’s Centre for Postgraduate Studies and Research in Ayurveda and association of Shalakyantra (an Ayurvedic treatment).

Naik said, “In ancient times, India’s surgeon father Sushrut used the Shalakyantra in Ayurveda’s treatment system. Many Indian doctors are now also promoting Ayurveda. The central government is also aimed to spread and promote Ayurveda at the district level.’

Naik also visited the exhibition of medical equipment and materials on the occasion.

Vice-chancellor of Maharashtra Health University Dr Mohan Khamgaonkar, director-general of the Centre Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences and Dr Kartar Singh Dnaikhiman, chairman of National Board of Education VV Doifode were present on the occasion.

Dr Narhari Pandya was honoured with the ‘Legend Shalaki’ Award during the event.