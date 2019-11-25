e-paper
Centre eases cash limit for pilgrims visiting Kartarpur

Earlier, a maximum amount of Rs 11,000 could be carried by pilgrims. As per the fresh electronic travel authorisation issued by the Ministry of home affairs, pilgrims travelling to Pakistan can now carry cash up to Rs 25,000.

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 03:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dera Baba Nanak
The Centre has eased the cash restriction on pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur Corridor. (PTI)
         

The Centre has eased the cash restriction on pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur Corridor.

Earlier, a maximum amount of Rs 11,000 could be carried by pilgrims. As per the fresh electronic travel authorisation issued by the Ministry of home affairs, pilgrims travelling to Pakistan can now carry cash up to Rs 25,000.

A counter has also been opened at the passenger terminal in India for exchanging Indian rupees with US dollars as Pakistan charges a service fee of USD 20 per head.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase in footfall with as many as 1,470 pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, on Sunday, the highest number of Indian pilgrims since the opening of the corridor.

As per sources from the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Dera Baba Nanak, a total of around 1,800 pilgrims were registered for the pilgrimage on November 24. But the number of pilgrims who actually visit the shrine is always a little less than those registered.

Pilgrims said on Sunday that the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) had to make extra arrangements of langar in view of the higher footfall. Officials said the footfall will further increase as people were becoming aware of the online process of registration. A pilgrim said the government should remove the condition of passport as a majority of people do not have it but they want to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

(With PTI inputs)
