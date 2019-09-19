Centre releases ₹500 crore for PGI Satellite Centre in Ferozepur

cities

The Union ministry of health and family welfare released ₹500 crore to set up a 100-bed Post-graduate Institution of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Satellite Centre in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

The project had been sanctioned around five years and 25 acre for it is earmarked at the Malwal Qadim village, 7km from Ferozepur on the Ferozepur-Moga road. “This land belongs to the horticulture department. The construction will now start soon,” said local Congress MLA Parminder Singh Pinki, expressing his happiness at the project finally getting the money. He was one of the initiators of the project.

Deputy commissioner Chander Gaind said, “A grant of ₹500 crore was released to set up 100-bed PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur after a meeting in New Delhi that Union health secretary Preeti Suddan presided over. PGI director Jagat Ram and nodal officer Sameer Aggarwal also attended the meeting.”

A resident Paramvir Sharma said, “The setting up of the PGI centre will end the hellish experience for locals who have to travel to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, for specialised health-care services. The district has been an orphan as far as health services are concerned.” An advocate Gulshan Monga said, “The new PGI centre will ease the medical crisis in the town, as innumerable patients had lost their lives due to inadequate medical facilities here.”

“Residents of border areas in Rajasthan and Haryana will also benefit,” said Dharamjit Singh, a local businessman.

