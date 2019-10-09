e-paper
Centre sanctions ₹26,700 cr CCL for paddy procurement in Punjab

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh The Centre sanctioned Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of ₹26,707 crore for procurement of paddy this season, with the crop arrival starting from October 1. A spokesperson added that the amount had been released by the RBI towards the credit limit till the end of the month. Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had been personally pursuing the issue of early release of the CCL with the central government to ensure timely payment to farmers against their crop.

 Expressing satisfaction at the pace of procurement, Amarinder directed food minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu to ensure prompt lifting of the produce and release payments to farmers within the stipulated time. To date, state procurement agencies have bought 3.3 tonne of paddy.

With 29.2 lakh hectare of area under paddy cultivation, Punjab is targeting procurement of 170 lakh metric tonne in the ongoing season, the spokesperson added.

 

