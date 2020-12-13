e-paper
Centre should withdraw farm laws as soon as possible: MP Manish Tewari

Centre should withdraw farm laws as soon as possible: MP Manish Tewari

cities Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 00:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
MP Manish Tewari said that the Congress party believed these laws to be against the farmers and has strongly opposed them.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Member of parliament (MP) from Sri Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari has appealed to the Union government to withdraw the new agriculture laws as soon as possible in the interest of the farmers.

Tewari said the Congress party had been opposing these laws from the very beginning when they were ordinances, when they were passed by the Parliament and even when they were sent for the President’s approval. Tewari was talking to reporters on the occasion of the opening of a five-km stretch of Kharar flyover.

Replying to a media query, Tewari said that the Congress party believed these laws to be against the farmers and has strongly opposed them. He appealed to the Union government to repeal these laws as soon as possible fearing that the agitation would spread across the country and may have serious repercussions.

Chairman of Punjab Large Industrial Development Board Pawan Dewan, SDM Himanshu Jain, tehsildar Puneet Bansal and Kharar deputy superintendent of police Rupinder Sohi were also present at the occasion.

