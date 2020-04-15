Chandigarh classified Covid-19 hotspot, relaxations ruled out

cities

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:41 IST

With the Union health ministry on Wednesday identifying Chandigarh as one of the 170 Covid-19 hotspot districts, classifying it under red zone, strict restrictions will continue amid the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

Now, the UT administration will not be able to introduce any new relaxation till the city remains in the red zone — a district with a high number or growth rate of cases.

The other two zones are orange (potential hotspot) and green (free of pandemic).

The development comes on the day when no fresh case was reported in the city for the third consecutive day, keeping the tally at 21, of which only 12 cases are active.

Arun Kumar Gupta, principal secretary, health, said: “In case, there is no positive case in the city for the next 14 days, it will move to orange zone, and if there is no positive case in the next 14 days, it will be identified as a green zone.”

Earlier the administration was planning some relaxations after April 20, according to the April 15 guidelines of the ministry of home affairs. These cannot be introduced till the city moves to orange or green zone, said Gupta.

“Hotspots are declared after 15 or more cases are reported from one particular geographical area. In a hotspot zone, comparatively stringent measures are taken to contain the spread of disease. It calls for more testing, restricted moment and aggressive contact tracing of the people who have been tested positive. Extra efforts are required to contain the situation,” said JS Thakur, chairman of the PGI Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Information.

According to the Centre’s guidelines, in hotspots, containment zones will be demarcated by the government as per guidelines of the ministry of health and family welfare. In these containment zones, activities allowed for non-hotspot areas will not be permitted. There shall be a strict perimeter control in the area of the containment zones to ensure that there is no unchecked inward or outward movement of population except for maintaining essential services (including medical emergencies and law and order related duties) and government business continuity.

A senior UT official, requesting anonymity, said: “Chandigarh has been declared a hotspot for being among ‘highest case load districts contributing to more than 80% of cases for each state in lndia’. It is unfortunate Chandigarh has been considered both a district and state, and we hope the central government reconsiders this particular criterion in the city’s case.”

Meanwhile, In the interest of public health and safety, the Chandigarh administration, on Wednesday, banned with immediate effect, the spitting of paan or any chewable tobacco product, sputum, etc in public places, offices, workplaces, factories or establishments. UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said, “The administrator bans spitting in public places and violators will be criminally prosecuted.”

WHAT ARE THE THREE ZONES

Red Zone: No activity allowed except for essential and emergency services

Orange Zone: Minimum activities like opening of limited public transport, harvesting of farm products

Green Zone: Further relaxation, including opening of MSMEs with in-house lodging facilities for employees

HOW CAN CHANDIGARH MOVE TO GREEN ZONE

Containment operation will be deemed over when there is no case reported in 28 days after last case tests negative. Hotspots (red zones) will be assumed to be undertaking effective containment activities if no case is reported in 14 days (to be designated orange zones), and will be deemed successful in containment, if no case is reported for 28 days (to be designated green zones).