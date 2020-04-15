e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Chandigarh classified Covid-19 hotspot, relaxations ruled out

Chandigarh classified Covid-19 hotspot, relaxations ruled out

Among 170 districts included in Red Zone across country, stringent measures to remain in place to contain the spread of disease

cities Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:41 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwer A Sagar
A child looks anxiously out of his window amid lockdown in Chandigarh on Wednesday.
A child looks anxiously out of his window amid lockdown in Chandigarh on Wednesday.(Ravi Kumar/HT)
         

With the Union health ministry on Wednesday identifying Chandigarh as one of the 170 Covid-19 hotspot districts, classifying it under red zone, strict restrictions will continue amid the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

Now, the UT administration will not be able to introduce any new relaxation till the city remains in the red zone — a district with a high number or growth rate of cases.

The other two zones are orange (potential hotspot) and green (free of pandemic).

The development comes on the day when no fresh case was reported in the city for the third consecutive day, keeping the tally at 21, of which only 12 cases are active.

Arun Kumar Gupta, principal secretary, health, said: “In case, there is no positive case in the city for the next 14 days, it will move to orange zone, and if there is no positive case in the next 14 days, it will be identified as a green zone.”

Earlier the administration was planning some relaxations after April 20, according to the April 15 guidelines of the ministry of home affairs. These cannot be introduced till the city moves to orange or green zone, said Gupta.

“Hotspots are declared after 15 or more cases are reported from one particular geographical area. In a hotspot zone, comparatively stringent measures are taken to contain the spread of disease. It calls for more testing, restricted moment and aggressive contact tracing of the people who have been tested positive. Extra efforts are required to contain the situation,” said JS Thakur, chairman of the PGI Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Information.

According to the Centre’s guidelines, in hotspots, containment zones will be demarcated by the government as per guidelines of the ministry of health and family welfare. In these containment zones, activities allowed for non-hotspot areas will not be permitted. There shall be a strict perimeter control in the area of the containment zones to ensure that there is no unchecked inward or outward movement of population except for maintaining essential services (including medical emergencies and law and order related duties) and government business continuity.

A senior UT official, requesting anonymity, said: “Chandigarh has been declared a hotspot for being among ‘highest case load districts contributing to more than 80% of cases for each state in lndia’. It is unfortunate Chandigarh has been considered both a district and state, and we hope the central government reconsiders this particular criterion in the city’s case.”

Meanwhile, In the interest of public health and safety, the Chandigarh administration, on Wednesday, banned with immediate effect, the spitting of paan or any chewable tobacco product, sputum, etc in public places, offices, workplaces, factories or establishments. UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said, “The administrator bans spitting in public places and violators will be criminally prosecuted.”

WHAT ARE THE THREE ZONES

Red Zone: No activity allowed except for essential and emergency services

Orange Zone: Minimum activities like opening of limited public transport, harvesting of farm products

Green Zone: Further relaxation, including opening of MSMEs with in-house lodging facilities for employees

HOW CAN CHANDIGARH MOVE TO GREEN ZONE

Containment operation will be deemed over when there is no case reported in 28 days after last case tests negative. Hotspots (red zones) will be assumed to be undertaking effective containment activities if no case is reported in 14 days (to be designated orange zones), and will be deemed successful in containment, if no case is reported for 28 days (to be designated green zones).

top news
From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities