Chandigarh college conducts examinations despite disaffiliation from Panjab University

Although Panjab University (PU) has disaffiliated all the first-year classes of Government College of Commerce and Business Administration (GCCBA), Sector 50, the institute’s faculty conducted the first mid-semester examinations on Friday.

The faculty is trying to pacify the students and ensuring that the college functions regularly while uncertainty still looms over its future.

Students of bachelor of commerce (BCom) first year along with BCom third year sat for their examinations during the day. PU had on September 17 disaffiliated the college for not fulfilling the criteria for the faculty in place. While negotiations between the college and the university are still going on, there is a wave of panic among the students.

PU COMMITTEE MEET ON OCT 21

The next meeting of the university’s affiliation committee is scheduled on October 21.

A student on the condition of anonymity said, “I don’t understand what is going on. Everyone in college is talking about it but we don’t understand why PU is doing this. We fear if we will have to repeat an entire year.”

Another student said, “Our college has assured us that no student will suffer. I have trust in the faculty members. They have told us that there are some complications between Chandigarh administration and PU, and they are working to solve them as soon as possible. We are focusing on our examinations as of now.”

The faculty of the college is also puzzled on the matter. One of the college teacher said, “We came to know about the disaffiliation after it was published in the newspaper. We are very worried about the issue. Everyone is waiting eagerly to see what the outcome of this will be. I hope this time, we reach a permanent solution in this issue, keeping in mind the safe future of students.”

When contacted, principal Nisha Aggarwal refused to entertain any queries, saying that she was travelling at the moment.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 01:10 IST