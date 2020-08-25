e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh DC Mandip Singh Brar tests positive for Covid-19

Chandigarh DC Mandip Singh Brar tests positive for Covid-19

Brar, who attended the war room review meeting at the UT secretariat on Monday, is the second senior UT official after finance secretary Ajoy Kumar Sinha to test positive for coronavirus infection

chandigarh Updated: Aug 25, 2020 17:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar (extreme right) attended the war room review meeting on Monday at the UT Secretariat in which UT adviser Manoj Parida and other senior officials, including home secretary Arun Kumar Gupta and municipal commissioner, KK Yadav were present.
Chandigarh deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar (extreme right) attended the war room review meeting on Monday at the UT Secretariat in which UT adviser Manoj Parida and other senior officials, including home secretary Arun Kumar Gupta and municipal commissioner, KK Yadav were present.
         

Chandigarh deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar has tested positive for Covid-19.

Brar is the second senior Union Territory official after UT finance secretary Ajoy Kumar Sinha to test positive for coronavirus infection. Sinha tested positive on Sunday.

After Brar developed symptoms on Monday, he got tested for coronavirus on Tuesday. He has quarantined himself at his residence.

Brar had met Sinha on Thursday at an official meeting at the UT Secretariat, Sector 9.

A superintendent in the DC office had also tested positive last week, consequently, the DC office was sealed for two days for sanitisation.

Brar had attended the war room review meeting on Monday at the UT Secretariat in which UT adviser Manoj Parida, home secretary Arun Kumar Gupta and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner KK Yadav were present.

Parida has also got himself tested. Till the filing of this report, his test result was awaited.

Parida had also attended a meeting with Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Friday. After Sinha tested positive, Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore had gone into self-isolation on Monday.

After UT administrator VP Singh Badnore’s principal secretary JM Balamurugan tested positive on August 9, a two-day exercise of rapid antigen testing was carried out at Raj Bhawan. Besides senior UT officials, more than 300 people, including security personnel, were tested. Both Badnore and Parida had tested negative at that time.

Three officials were reported positive in Parida’s office in the UT Secretariat.

tags
top news
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
Explained: What is Interpol red notice and how it will affect Nirav Modi’s wife
Explained: What is Interpol red notice and how it will affect Nirav Modi’s wife
NIA files charge sheet in Pulwama attack case; names Masood Azhar
NIA files charge sheet in Pulwama attack case; names Masood Azhar
RBI did not print even one Rs 2,000 note in 2019-20
RBI did not print even one Rs 2,000 note in 2019-20
‘Still in love’: Congress accuses BJP of using banned China app
‘Still in love’: Congress accuses BJP of using banned China app
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes Indian roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes Indian roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In