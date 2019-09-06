Chandigarh felicitates 16 on Teachers’ Day

cities

The UT education department celebrated Teachers’ Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan at the Tagore Theatre on Thursday.

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, the chief guest for the occasion, honoured teachers with state award for the year 2019, commendation certificates and appreciation letters for their contribution in the field of education. He appealed to the teaching community to discharge their duties with a renewed sense of dedication and commitment.

Besides the state award (see box), commendation certificates were given to Rupinder Pal Kaur, lecturer in economics, GMSSS Manimajra; Savita Sharma, TGT music, GMHS-40; and Sukhbir Kaur, TGT drawing, GMSSS-44. Special appreciation certificates were given to Gunanidhi Sharma, Sanskrit mistress; Amrita Bhullar, home science mistress; Sanjay Kumar, social sciences master; and Neelam Sharma, JBT.

State award goes to

Rajesh Kumar Sharma, principal, GMSSS, Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra

Sapna Sood, lecturer in history, GSSS Manimajra

Sheli Sharma, lecturer in home science, GMSSS-33

Jarnail Singh, TGT Punjabi, GMSSS-38W

Urmila Sharma, TGT, science (medical), GMSSS-32

Madhu Bala, TGT, GMSSS-15

Renu Vashisht, TGT, GMSSS-28D

Sanjogita, TGT, maths, GMHS-38D

Rakesh Kumar, JBT, GMSSS-44

