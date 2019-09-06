Advertisement
Stop Logo
e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 06, 2019

Chandigarh felicitates 16 on Teachers’ Day

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore honoured the teachers with state awards for the year 2019, commendation certificates and appreciation letters for their contribution in the field of education

cities Updated: Sep 06, 2019 01:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Administrator VP Singh Badnore during a felicitation ceremony for government schoolteachers at the Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, in Chandigarh on Thursday.
Administrator VP Singh Badnore during a felicitation ceremony for government schoolteachers at the Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, in Chandigarh on Thursday.(Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
         

The UT education department celebrated Teachers’ Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan at the Tagore Theatre on Thursday.

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, the chief guest for the occasion, honoured teachers with state award for the year 2019, commendation certificates and appreciation letters for their contribution in the field of education. He appealed to the teaching community to discharge their duties with a renewed sense of dedication and commitment.

Besides the state award (see box), commendation certificates were given to Rupinder Pal Kaur, lecturer in economics, GMSSS Manimajra; Savita Sharma, TGT music, GMHS-40; and Sukhbir Kaur, TGT drawing, GMSSS-44. Special appreciation certificates were given to Gunanidhi Sharma, Sanskrit mistress; Amrita Bhullar, home science mistress; Sanjay Kumar, social sciences master; and Neelam Sharma, JBT.

State award goes to

Rajesh Kumar Sharma, principal, GMSSS, Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra

Sapna Sood, lecturer in history, GSSS Manimajra

Sheli Sharma, lecturer in home science, GMSSS-33

Jarnail Singh, TGT  Punjabi, GMSSS-38W

Urmila Sharma, TGT, science (medical), GMSSS-32

Madhu Bala, TGT, GMSSS-15

Renu Vashisht, TGT, GMSSS-28D

Sanjogita, TGT, maths, GMHS-38D

Rakesh Kumar, JBT, GMSSS-44

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 01:52 IST

tags
more from cities
trending topics
Mumbai RainsReliance Jio FiberTeacher’s Day Motivational quotesSarvepalli RadhakrishnanINX Media CasePM ModiMukesh AmbaniIndigo flightsTeachers’ Day Google DoodleVirat KohliAirtel XstreamArjun RampalChhichhore reviewHTLS 2019Jio Fiber launch updates
top news
    latest news
      don't miss