‘0001’ goes for 15.20 lakh in auction

Published on Dec 26, 2022 10:53 PM IST

Fancy vehicle registration numbers of series CH01-CN fetched a handsome ₹1.81 crore in the auction conducted by the registering & licensing authority (RLA), Chandigarh, with 0001 number fetching the highest bid of ₹15.20 lakh

The RLA conducted the auction of vehicle registration numbers (fancy & choice) of CH01-CN series along with leftover registration numbers of previous series. (HT Photo)
The RLA conducted the auction of vehicle registration numbers (fancy & choice) of CH01-CN series along with leftover registration numbers of previous series.
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The registration number CH01-CN-0009 fetched the second highest amount of 9.96 lakh.

The RLA conducted the auction of vehicle registration numbers (fancy & choice) of CH01-CN series along with leftover registration numbers of previous series.

So far, the highest bid for 0001 came in 2012, when a resident of Sector 44 bought the number from the CH01-AP series for 26.05 lakh for his S-class Mercedes Benz that cost four times the price of the fancy number.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
