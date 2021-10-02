Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1 case of Covid, 9 of dengue reported in Ludhiana
The cumulative count of Covid cases in Ludhiana has now gone up to 87,540 while that of dengue is 195. (HT FILE/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
1 case of Covid, 9 of dengue reported in Ludhiana

As per the health department, 29,38,650 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in Ludhiana so far.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 01:49 AM IST

One case of Covid-19 and nine fresh cases of dengue were reported in Ludhiana on Friday.

The cumulative count of Covid cases in the district has now reached 87,540, of which 2,102 patients have succumbed so far.

As per the health department, 29,38,650 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in the district so far.

Meanwhile, the total dengue count mounted to 195 on the day.

