1 case of Covid, 9 of dengue reported in Ludhiana

One case of Covid-19 and nine fresh cases of dengue were reported in Ludhiana on Friday.

The cumulative count of Covid cases in the district has now reached 87,540, of which 2,102 patients have succumbed so far.

As per the health department, 29,38,650 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in the district so far.

Meanwhile, the total dengue count mounted to 195 on the day.