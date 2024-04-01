1 dead, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in J&K

A person was killed and three others were injured on Sunday when a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, police said. A rescue operation was immediately launched and the car’s driver, Rinku, 32, died on the spot. (iStock)

The incident occurred at Kharangal on the Chenani-Ladha link road reportedly due to rash driving, they said.

A rescue operation was immediately launched and the car’s driver, Rinku, 32, died on the spot, while three other people were shifted to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.