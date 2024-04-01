 1 dead, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in J&K - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

1 dead, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in J&K

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Apr 01, 2024 06:22 AM IST

The incident occurred at Kharangal on the Chenani-Ladha link road reportedly due to rash driving, they said

A person was killed and three others were injured on Sunday when a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, police said.

A rescue operation was immediately launched and the car’s driver, Rinku, 32, died on the spot. (iStock)
A rescue operation was immediately launched and the car’s driver, Rinku, 32, died on the spot. (iStock)

The incident occurred at Kharangal on the Chenani-Ladha link road reportedly due to rash driving, they said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A rescue operation was immediately launched and the car’s driver, Rinku, 32, died on the spot, while three other people were shifted to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 1 dead, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in J&K
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On