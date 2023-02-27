10 booked for drunk driving in Chandigarh

Traffic police booked as many as 10 persons for drunk driving after setting up three special checkpost at different locations across the city on the night intervening Saturday and Sunday. Polcice booked 10 persons for drunk driving in Chandigarh. (HT File)

Police officials also impounded three vehicles, while cases were registered against 10 drivers. The latest additions brought the total number of people booked drunk driving up to 313. A total of 99 vehicles have been impounded in relation to such cases this year so far.

Police officials also exhorted drivers to follow traffic rules and avoid driving after consuming alcohol during the drive.

After withdrawing drunk driving nakas amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the Chandigarh Traffic Police had returned on city roads with alcometers to rein in drunk driving in the run up to the year-end parties in December last year.