10 DCs among 38 IAS officers transferred

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Thursday transferred and issued new posting orders for 38 IAS officers, including 10 deputy commissioners.

According to list, Vikas Pratap, who was additional chief secretary (ACS)-cum-financial commissioner, taxation, has now been posted as ACS, excise.

Alok Shekhar, ACS, jails and animal husbandry and dairy development and fisheries, has now been given the additional charge of ACS, justice, whereas principal secretary, water resources, Krishan Kumar, has now been given the charge of financial commissioner, taxation.

The secretary, PWD and medical education and reseed, Priyank Bharti, has now been appointed as administrative secretary, science and technology and environment, and in addition secretary, new and renewal energy resources.

Secretary, information and public relations, Malwinder Singh Jaggi, has been given the additional charge of secretary, tourism and cultural affairs, whereas secretary, planning, Amit Dhaka, has been given the additional charge of printing and stationery.

Ravi Bhagat, special principal secretary to chief minister, has been given the additional charge of PWD and medical education and research.

Anindita Mitra, who was available for posting after completing three years deputation as commissioner, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, has now been posted as secretary co-operation and in addition MD, Punjab State Co-operative Bank Ltd.

Varinder Kumar Sharma has now been given the additional charge of MD, PSIDC.

Ramvir, secretary, Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training, has now been appointed as secretary, Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board, whereas Gurpreet Singh Khaira, who was posted as director, state transport, has now been posted as special secretary and director, local government.

Amritsar DC Ghanshyam Thori has now been posted as special secretary, health and family welfare, and in addition director, National Health Mission. Ludhiana DC Sakshi Sawhney has now been posted as DC, Amritsar whereas DC, Sangrur, Jitendra Jorwal has been posted as DC, Ludhiana. Sandeep Rishi will be the new DC, Sangrur.

Apneet Riyait, special secretary, personnel, has now been posted as special secretary, housing and urban development and power, whereas Deepti Uppal, joint managing director, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company, has been given the additional charge of special secretary local government.

Fazilka DC Senu Duggal has now been posted as MD, Sugerfed, whereas DC, Patiala, Showkat Ahmad Parray, has now been posted as DC, Bathinda, replacing Jaspreet Singh who has been appointed as state transport commissioner. Preet Yadav, DC, Roopnagar, will now be the new DC, Patiala, whereas Himanshu Jain will be new DC, Roopnagar. Jain will continue to remain additional principal secretary to the CM, Punjab. Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu will now be the DC, Fazilka.

Director Higher Education Amrit Singh has now been given the additional charge of director, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, whereas Paramjit Singh has now been posted as director, Rural Development and Panchayat.

The DC, Ferozepur, Rajesh Dhiman, will now be DC, SBS Nagar, while Deepshikha Sharma will now be the new DC, Ferozepur.

Moneesh Kumar, who was state transport commissioner, has now been posted as chief administrator, GMADA, whereas Paramvir Singh has been posted as special secretary, Finance.

Aaditya Dachalwal, who was commissioner municipal corporation, Patiala, has now been posted as commissioner, Ludhiana civic body.

Rahul Gupta has now been posted as MD, Milkfed, whereas labour commissioner Rajiv Gupta has been given the additional charge of director, state transport.

Rahul, who was commissioner, MC, Bathinda, has now been posted as staff officer to chief secretary, Punjab. Sona Thind will now be DC, Fatehgarh Sahib. ADC, rural Sangrur, has now been posted as additional principal secretary to the CM, Punjab.