10 drug addicts rescued from illegal rehab centre in Panchkula

The CM flying squad on Thursday rescued 10 drug addicts from an illegal private drug de-addiction centre that was operating in Sultanpur village, Barwala, without a valid licence. The drug addicts, mostly hooked to heroin, were even tortured in the centre that had been operating in the area for about seven months, said police. (HT)

The owner of the drug de-addiction centre, Amit Kumar, a resident of Sector 12-A, Panchkula, was arrested.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to police, the main gate of the centre, operating from a building on the highway in Sultanpur village, always remained locked to ensure no one got entry or learnt of the ongoings inside.

The drug addicts, mostly hooked to heroin, were even tortured in the centre that had been operating in the area for about seven months, said police.

Even when the CM flying squad team reached the centre, the door was locked, so they had to force entry through the roof.

On inspecting the centre, the team found restricted drugs. After the centre owner, Amit Kumar, failed to present the licence to run a drug rehabilitation centre and use the restricted drugs, he was arrested on the spot.

He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Chandimandir police station. On Friday, police produced the accused before a court that sent him to judicial custody.

Even last year, in May, as many as 43 youths were rescued from three illegal drug de-addiction centres in Barwala, Mauli and Batour.