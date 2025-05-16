Menu Explore
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi
10 lakh compensation not enough: Mehbooba in Poonch’s Mendhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 16, 2025 06:54 AM IST

The PDP president also asked the government to look into the aspect of proper rehabilitation of the affected people

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday asked the government to provide a government job, adequate compensation to the next of kin of those killed and also announce a minimum assistance of 50 lakhs to those, whose houses have been completely damaged in Pakistan shelling.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti. (File)
Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti. (File)

On a visit to Mendhar town of Poonch district, Mufti said, “ I pray for ever-lasting peace and hope no war takes place. There should be complete ceasefire on the borders.”

“I urge the government that wherever people died, the next of kin be given a government job and 10 lakh compensation (for those died) is not enough. It should be increased. The government also need to provide a minimum assistance of 50 lakh to those, whose houses have been damaged in the shelling,” she said.

The PDP president also asked the government to look into the aspect of proper rehabilitation of the affected people.

On Operation Sindoor, she said, “What can I say on Operation Sindoor vis-a-vis celebrations in the country. War should not happen, it doesn’t help. So many innocent people have been killed and several houses damaged. A man toils all his life to construct a house. The blood of our people has spilled and what can I say for those sitting in studios. They don’t know what’s happening on the ground.”

