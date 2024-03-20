 10% of over 24k polling stations declared critical in Punjab - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

10% of over 24k polling stations declared critical in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 20, 2024 07:18 AM IST

“This will warrant additional security measures like CCTV installation and centralised monitoring,” Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C said while talking to the mediapersons here.

At least 10% of the total 24,433 polling stations in Punjab, set up for the general elections, have been declared critical. Stating this, Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C said as many as 2,416 polling stations have been identified as critical till now

At least 10% of the total 24,433 polling stations in Punjab, set up for the general elections, have been declared critical. (Representational image)
At least 10% of the total 24,433 polling stations in Punjab, set up for the general elections, have been declared critical. (Representational image)

“This will warrant additional security measures like CCTV installation and centralised monitoring,” Sibin C said while talking to the mediapersons here.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He added that the focus will be on increasing voter turnout, particularly at around 12,000 polling stations where voter turnout was lower than the national and state averages in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections so that the objective of ‘Is Vaar 70 Paar’ (70% voter turnout) can be achieved.

Sibin informed that the election commission has removed 24,433 wall writings, 15,653 posters, 7,511 banners and 23,916 defacements of property in the state since the imposition of the model code of conduct.

He adds that to prevent the misuse of muscle and money power, elaborate efforts have been undertaken. “A robust seizure management system has been implemented, resulting in seizures worth 113.45 crore since March 1, the CEO added.

He further said that 119 complaints have been received via C-Vigil, of which 86 were found valid and addressed. CCTV cameras have been installed at inter-state checkpoints, and flying squads equipped with necessary tools have been deployed at inter-district checkpoints, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 10% of over 24k polling stations declared critical in Punjab
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On