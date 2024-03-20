10% of over 24k polling stations declared critical in Punjab

At least 10% of the total 24,433 polling stations in Punjab, set up for the general elections, have been declared critical. Stating this, Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C said as many as 2,416 polling stations have been identified as critical till now At least 10% of the total 24,433 polling stations in Punjab, set up for the general elections, have been declared critical. (Representational image)

“This will warrant additional security measures like CCTV installation and centralised monitoring,” Sibin C said while talking to the mediapersons here.

He added that the focus will be on increasing voter turnout, particularly at around 12,000 polling stations where voter turnout was lower than the national and state averages in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections so that the objective of ‘Is Vaar 70 Paar’ (70% voter turnout) can be achieved.

Sibin informed that the election commission has removed 24,433 wall writings, 15,653 posters, 7,511 banners and 23,916 defacements of property in the state since the imposition of the model code of conduct.

He adds that to prevent the misuse of muscle and money power, elaborate efforts have been undertaken. “A robust seizure management system has been implemented, resulting in seizures worth ₹113.45 crore since March 1, the CEO added.

He further said that 119 complaints have been received via C-Vigil, of which 86 were found valid and addressed. CCTV cameras have been installed at inter-state checkpoints, and flying squads equipped with necessary tools have been deployed at inter-district checkpoints, he added.