1,000 km of rural roads in Punjab to be revamped: Cheema

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 05, 2025 09:34 PM IST

: Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday said the state government has issued tenders for strengthening 1,000 km of rural roads in the state.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday said the state government has issued tenders for strengthening 1,000 km of rural roads in the state. (HT File)
Addressing a press conference, Cheema said that the first phase of this project focuses on rural roads in the districts of Faridkot, SBS Nagar, Pathankot, and Barnala. He said that these roads, designed to be 10 meters wide, aim at enhancing connectivity and improving transportation across the state.

He said the government has extended the accountability of contractors. “Previously, contractors were liable for only a one-year warranty on the roads they constructed. Under the new mandate, contractors will now be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the roads for a period of five years. To ensure quality, a third-party audit will be conducted, and any discrepancies will result in recovery of funds, and blacklisting of the contractor,” said Cheema while adding that the accountability of government officials overseeing these projects would also be enforced.

He said a record-breaking 18,944 km of rural link roads will be constructed or upgraded within

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 1,000 km of rural roads in Punjab to be revamped: Cheema
