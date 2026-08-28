New to pickleball? 7 rules and tips you need to know before stepping onto the court

Pickleball is quickly becoming all the rage among urban professionals, with people signing up for the clubs, choosing their favourite athleisure outfits, and inviting friends for a game on the court. It has taken on social media feeds too.



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But before you too pick up a paddle and go for your first game, there are a few rules, court terms, and playing techniques you should know and familiarise yourself with.

Industry expert Gauravjeet Singh, founder and CEO of Playo, weighed in to provide more insight, breaking down when pickleball became popular, what drove its rise, and which demographic plays it the most.

Gauravjeet first addressed who plays it the most and what kind of lifestyle, "Pickleball has found a niche among urban working professionals in India – aged 25-45, who are time-constrained but want to lead an active lifestyle.

Despite being a major fitness trend that has been spotted lately, pickleball is not entirely new to India. The expert traced pickleball's rise in the country and highlighted the factors that turned it into a widely adopted social sport. He attributed its widespread adoption to the fact that it is easy to learn, not overly strenuous, and can be played on smaller courts. Its social nature also encourages regular participation, unlike a one-off fitness activity.

He further added how people are interpreting this sport: "For a lot of people, pickleball has also been a gateway into the world of playing, giving them an opportunity to explore and take up other sports as well. All these factors have contributed to the sport’s rise in popularity in the country.”