10L+ participants, 86 days, 38 sports: Mann launches Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched the fourth season of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, billed as the biggest edition of the state’s sporting extravaganza so far, with more than 10 lakh participants across various age groups set to take part in the 86-day event. Addressing the gathering, Mann said the AAP government had earmarked ₹1,744 crore for the promotion of sports. (HT)

The tournament will cover all 153 blocks and 23 districts of Punjab before moving to the state-level stage across 16 districts, with the closing ceremony scheduled to be held in Patiala on November 29.

The scale of the event was reflected at the inaugural function at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports Stadium, where participating players from all 23 districts took part in a march past. The “mashaal march”, which began on August 12 and passed through all districts, reached its destination in Bathinda on Saturday.

The 2026 edition will feature competitions in 38 sports disciplines, besides four para-sports — athletics, power-lifting, badminton and wheelchair basketball. Participants will range from 14-year-olds to those aged above 70.

Gold medal winners at the state level will receive ₹10,000, while silver and bronze medallists will be awarded ₹7,000 and ₹5,000, respectively.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said the AAP government had earmarked ₹1,744 crore for the promotion of sports, describing the allocation as a milestone in Punjab’s sporting history as such an amount had been earmarked for sports for the first time.

He said Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan had been devised to identify and encourage sporting talent at the grassroots level while creating greater enthusiasm for sports among the youth.

The state government, Mann said, was focusing on providing players with better facilities, training opportunities and platforms to participate in competitive events. He said the government not only honoured players winning medals at international sporting events but the sports department also extended support to budding players.

Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann performed at the inaugural function.

On the occasion, Mann honoured weightlifters Harjinder Kaur and Lovepreet Singh for winning silver medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and handed over ₹50 lakh cheques to the two athletes.

Mann honours 50 teachers with state awards on Teachers’ Day

Earlier, the chief minister presented state awards to 50 teachers for their outstanding services on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, besides honouring teachers under various other categories at a state-level function in Mohali.

A total of 50 teachers, including 21 primary and 29 secondary teachers, received State Awards, while 10 teachers — four primary and six secondary — were honoured with Young Teacher Awards. Four teachers received Special Teacher Awards, six received Administrative Awards, and five awards were given to teachers nominated by the education minister.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said his government’s education reforms had transformed Punjab’s government school system, with the state moving from 27th in education in 2021 to the number one position in primary education.

“My dream is to make Punjab a global education hub. Due to the revolutionary steps taken by our government in the education sector, the day is not far when teachers from across the world will come to Punjab to receive training,” he said.

Mann highlighted international training for teachers, 118 Schools of Eminence, Wi-Fi connectivity in 16,348 schools, Business Blasters and stronger parent participation through parent-teacher meetings as key drivers of the change.

“We have provided international-level training to our teachers so that children studying in government schools can receive education of global standards. Training teachers abroad has changed the education system of government schools. We are preparing our teachers and students to compete anywhere in the world,” he said.

The CM said 881 students had qualified for JEE and NEET for the first time, describing it as a significant achievement of the government school education system.

“When I took the oath in 2022, Punjab was ranked 27th in education. Today, Punjab has reached the number one position in primary education, surpassing Kerala, which had held this position for a long time. This transformation has been possible because of the positive work undertaken by the state government in the field of education,” he said.

Mann said the government had spent ₹211.58 crore on school safety and basic infrastructure improvements. To ensure a clean and safe environment in schools, 1,917 campus managers, 1,316 security guards, 7,113 sanitation workers and 1,785 chowkidars had been deployed.

“I am the son of a teacher and I fully understand the difficulties faced by teachers,” Mann said.

Paying tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India and a distinguished teacher, on his birth anniversary, Mann said the former President had given the message of knowledge, integrity and service to the nation, and firmly believed that education was the greatest instrument for the development of humanity.

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains, Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, Punjab education secretary Sonali Giri and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.