11 cholera, 70 diarrhoea patients under treatment in Mohali dist

Deputy commissioner Ashika Jain said that 31 cases of cholera were reported in the district, out of which 11 patients are under treatment. Besides, 70 patients with diarrhoea are admitted for treatment. Since the flood in the district, 358 government and 11 private medical camps have been set up and more than 10,000 people have been examined. Jain shared the details while presiding over a meeting with the various departments. (iStockphoto)

Health and water supply and sanitation departments have collected 382 water samples. The contaminated sources of water, government or privately-owned tubewells, have been discontinued as a precautionary measure, she said.

She said that district administration is monitoring the cases of diarrhoea, cholera and dengue, and working to protect the residents from water-borne and vector-borne diseases. About 54 rapid response medical teams are also active.

19 dengue cases

She said that 19 cases of dengue have been reported since January in the district, out of which a total of 06 cases of dengue have been reported in the rural areas of Badmajra, Chatauli, Samgauli, Kheri Gujran, Jawaharpur and Haibatpur. In urban areas, one case has been reported in Mohali, nine in Kharar, six in Derabassi and three in Zirakpur.

In July, 27,618 houses were surveyed. Out of 79,170 containers surveyed, 969 cases of dengue breeding were reported. About 170 challans have also been issued in this regard.

