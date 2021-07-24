Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 11 LPU students representing India in Tokyo Olympics
11 LPU students representing India in Tokyo Olympics
11 LPU students representing India in Tokyo Olympics
chandigarh news

11 LPU students representing India in Tokyo Olympics

University claims this is the highest number of students to get selected to any Indian Olympic contingent from a private university
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 12:43 AM IST

Eleven students from the Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, are part of the Indian contingent representing the country in Tokyo Olympics.

In a release, LPU claimed this is the highest number of students to get selected to any Indian Olympic contingent from a private university.

Star wrestler Bajrang Punia, who is pursuing MA in public administration at the university, para-athlete Nishad Kumar (BA), javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (BA) and sprinter Amoj Jacob (BPEd) are part of the Indian contingent, according to the press release.

Seven players, including captain Manpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, all students of MBA, Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, pursuing graduation, of the Indian men’s hockey team are LPU students. Chancellor, LPU Ashok Mittal said: “We feel proud that near 10% of the Indian Olympic participants LPU students.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.