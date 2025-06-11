11 years of Modi govt: Tell public truth about govt programmes: Haryana CM Saini to Cong

Advising the Congress to “inform the public truthfully” about functioning of the government, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the Opposition Congress’ sole objective is to level baseless allegations. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addressing a press conference in Panchkula in Tuesday. (Sant Arora Hindustan Times)

Addressing a press conference in Panchkula to mark completion of 11 years of the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana chief minister said that contrary to Congress’ “baseless allegations regarding development schemes” the truth is that even opposition leaders themselves are benefiting from these schemes and they just avoid mentioning it.

“The Opposition should inform the public truthfully about what the government is doing,” Saini said, who was flanked by a battery of Cabinet ministers during the press conference that continued for nearly two hours.

“However, they are opposing even public welfare measures like road construction, free LPG cylinders, increased minimum support prices (MSP), and compensation to farmers. May Congress get the wisdom to understand the historic changes of the past 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.”

Saini said while the Central government has ensured 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, the Haryana government has gone a step further by providing 50% representation to women in panchayats and urban local bodies, giving a new dimension to women empowerment.

Responding to a question about Common Eligibility Test (CET), Saini said that the date of the written exam will be announced soon.

He said Prime Minister Modi steered the nation from a time of indecision and inefficiency to an era of dynamic governance, national pride, and global recognition. He described the last 11 years as the most transformative phase of independent India, where each citizen has felt the presence of a decisive, sensitive, and effective government.

“Today’s India is led by vision, not vote-bank politics,” said Saini, adding that previous Congress-led governments were often marked by hesitation, weak decision-making and misplaced priorities.