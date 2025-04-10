Menu Explore
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
12 hurt as bus rams into stationary crane in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 10, 2025 07:04 AM IST

The bus was going from New Delhi to Ludhiana and had just crossed Bastada toll plaza on the highway, when the incident happened.

At least 12 persons including the driver and passengers received serious injuries as a Punjab Roadways bus rammed into a crane on NH-44 near Madhuban on the outskirts of Karnal town on Tuesday night.

The Punjab Roadways bus which rammed into a crane in Karnal on Tuesday night. (HT Photo)
The Punjab Roadways bus which rammed into a crane in Karnal on Tuesday night. (HT Photo)

The bus was going from New Delhi to Ludhiana and had just crossed Bastada toll plaza on the highway, when the incident happened.

Eyewitnesses said that the driver, Mahender Singh, was stuck in the bus and he was badly injured, while the passengers in front also received injuries due to the impact.

Drivers and commuters in other vehicles gathered in large numbers to rescue the driver and other injured passengers, as the cops also arrived at the site.

The accident led to a huge traffic jam and vehicles were stuck for several kilometres, only to be diverted via service road or interior routes towards Karnal.

Gourav Punia, SHO, Madhuban police station said that 12 persons were injured and were taken to sub-divisional civil hospital in Gharounda, civil hospital in Karnal and Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMGH).

He said that it will be investigated if the crane was wrongly parked or broke down on the highway, and action will be taken accordingly, adding that all injured were out of danger.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 12 hurt as bus rams into stationary crane in Karnal
