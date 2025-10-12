12 injured after landslide hits vehicle in Kishtwar

At least 12 people were injured, three of them critically, when a light motor vehicle was hit by a landslide at Sigdi Balana area of Kishtwar district on Saturday morning. At least 12 people were injured, three of them critically, when a light motor vehicle was hit by a landslide at Sigdi Balana area of Kishtwar district on Saturday morning. (ANI Video Grab)

“The passenger vehicle was hit at Balana causing serious injuries to three passengers that included a five-year-old girl,” said a police officer.

The injured persons were immediately shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar for treatment from where three were airlifted to GMC Jammu in view of their critical injuries, he added.

Locals said the heavy rains in August this year caused extensive damage to public infrastructure, claiming that the PWD (R&B) department did not conduct any safety audit of the hilly roads and bridges in Kishtwar district.