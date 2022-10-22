125 gm heroin recovered from car in Chandigarh, one held

A 24-year-old youth was arrested for carrying 125 gm heroin in Sector 17 on Thursday.

Police said they had stopped a car for checking at a check post in Sector 17. But its driver tried to escape.

The police team managed to stall the car and on searching the vehicle recovered 125 gm heroin from it. The driver was identified as Sagar Masih, a resident of Victoria Tower, Chandigarh Enclave, Zirakpur.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him at the Sector-17 police station.

Police said Sagar was named in two more NDPS cases in Chandigarh and Punjab, and two cases of vehicle theft, one case of robbery and one Arms Act case in Chandigarh. He will be produced in court for remand to ascertain his drug source and clientele in the tricity, they said.