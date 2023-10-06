The Indian Air Force on Thursday said that the 130 Helicopter Unit of the Air Force station in Jammu played a significant role during disaster relief operations in the flood-ravaged Mandi and Kangra districts of Himachal Pradesh. 130 Helicopter Unit played pivotal role in HP relief ops: IAF (PTI)

Air Commodore SS Rawat, air officer commanding of the Air Force Station in Jammu and wing commander Irfan Wahid Khan Jarial, CO of the 130 Helicopter Unit, informed that the relief operations were conducted in Mandi and Kangra districts.

“The 130 Helicopter Unit, under the command of wing commander Irfan Wahid Khan Jarial, played a pivotal role in providing critical assistance to the Mandi and Kangra districts of Himachal Pradesh during the time of recent crisis,” said Air Commodore SS Rawat, air officer commanding of the Air Force Station in Jammu.

Wing commander Irfan Wahid Khan Jarial said that the 130 Helicopter Unit rescued 1,004 civilians, ferried three tons of relief material in 73 sorties in Kangra district.

“Similarly, in Mandi district, the helicopter unit rescued six patients, 21 civilians, ferried 35 tons of relief material in 69 sorties,” said wing commander Jarial.

On the occasion, a rescue equipment display was also organised. Ambulance version of Mi-17 1V demonstrating the versatility of the unit’s resources in providing medical support during disaster relief missions was also exhibited.

“The 130 Helicopter Unit’s unwavering commitment and exceptional skills in these disaster relief operations have saved lives and provided essential relief to those in distress,” Air Commodore Rawat said.

“Their dedication to serving the nation in times of need reflects the highest standards of the Indian Air Force. The Indian Air Force reaffirms its commitment to the safety and well-being of citizens during emergencies. We salute the heroism and selflessness of the 130 Helicopter Unit and all personnel involved in these operations,” he added.

