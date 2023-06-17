13-year-old boy drowns in Karnal canal
A 13-year-old boy drowned while taking a bath in Western Yamuna Canal near Karna Lake in Karnal, the police said on Saturday. The deceased was a resident of Muradgarh village of the district and had come to Abdullapur village in Karnal to his relative’s home for the summer vacation. As per the police, the incident took place when the boy along with other boys had come to the canal to take a bath. But he went into deep waters and drowned. Soon after the other boys raised the alarm, a passerby jumped into the canal and took him. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Two booked for abetment in Yamunanagar
Man booked for rape in Kurukshetra