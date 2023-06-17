13-year-old boy drowns in Karnal canal

A 13-year-old boy drowned while taking a bath in Western Yamuna Canal near Karna Lake in Karnal, the police said on Saturday. The deceased was a resident of Muradgarh village of the district and had come to Abdullapur village in Karnal to his relative’s home for the summer vacation. As per the police, the incident took place when the boy along with other boys had come to the canal to take a bath. But he went into deep waters and drowned. Soon after the other boys raised the alarm, a passerby jumped into the canal and took him. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. A 13-year-old boy drowned while taking a bath in Western Yamuna Canal near Karna Lake in Karnal, the police said on Saturday. (Representational image)

Two booked for abetment in Yamunanagar

Ambala : The Yamunanagar police have booked two for abetment after a 45-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging at his residence, police said on Saturday. The deceased’s wife alleged that despite working for the last 15 years with the private company, he was insulted by the manager and the supervisor of the firm, and he was demoted as well. A case was registered under Sections 306 and 34 at Gandhi Nagar police station on Friday.

Man booked for rape in Kurukshetra

KARNAL : On the complaint of a woman, the Kurukshetra police have booked a person for allegedly raping her on several occasions in the past one year. As per the police, the victim has also alleged that the accused had recorded her obscene video and was blackmailing her to make the video viral. In the police complaint filed at the Ismailabad police station, the woman alleged that the accused gave her drinks laced with sedatives, raped her and recorded the video. Ismailabad police station in-charge Jagbir Singh said that on the complaint of the woman, the police have registered the FIR under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation has been started.