14 vehicles gutted after scooty catches fire in Hisar

As many as 14 vehicles, including three cars were gutted after a fire broke out in a scooty in the parking lot of DC colony in Hisar in the early hours of Saturday. The fire raged for two hours but there were no casualties. (HT Photo)

According to police officials, the fire broke out at around 5 am in the morning when a scooty caught fire suddenly and spread because of which 14 vehicles, including three cars were gutted. The fire raged for two hours but there were no casualties.

“Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. 40 litre chemical foam was used to control the fire. We are checking the CCTV footage to ascertain reasons behind the fire,” said Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar.

A resident Sagar said that he had parked his new i-20 car in the parking area where the fire broke out and his car was gutted.

“The police should find out the reasons behind the blaze. Another resident, Mohit’s two cars were gutted. We suffered losses may be due to someone’s negligence,” he added.