 15% rise in area under DSR technique this time - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

15% rise in area under DSR technique this time

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 05, 2024 08:02 AM IST

Paddy over 2 lakh acres has already been sown using the DSR system, which was 1.72 lakh acres in the whole kharif season last year.

Chandigarh:

The figure is set to rise as paddy plantation is midway.
The figure is set to rise as paddy plantation is midway.

Amid the Punjab government’s efforts to promote the direct seeded rice (DSR), the state has witnessed a 15 per cent increase in the area on which paddy has been sown using this technique as compared to last year. The ongoing paddy sowing season is midway. Over 2 lakh acres of the area has already been sown using the DSR system, which was 1.72 lakh acres in the whole kharif season last year.

Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, while terming it a great success, hoped to accomplish 5 lakh acres under the DSR this season, as targeted by the agriculture department.

He further said that chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government has been providing 1,500 as financial assistance to encourage the farmers to adopt DSR technique.

The department has allocated 50 crore to provide to farmers opting this technique during 2024-25 whereas it was 20.33 crore last fiscal when 17,116 farmers had got the assistance, the minister informed while urging the farmers to join hands with the state government to save the groundwater.

He said farmers, who have opted for the DSR, need to register on the government portal (agrimachinerypb.com) till July 15, 2024 to get assistance.

Under the DSR, rice seeds are directly planted in the fields instead of the traditional method of growing seedlings in nurseries and then transplanting them into the fields.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 15% rise in area under DSR technique this time
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On