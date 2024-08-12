158.5 mm rain turns Chandigarh tricity into waterlogged mess

The tricity was brought to a standstill on Sunday after 158.5 mm rain poured since previous night, the heaviest showers here since the record rains last July. Sunday was wettest August day in Chandigarh tricity in 20 years since 241.6 mm rain on August 3, 2004, says IMD. (HT Photo)

This was also the wettest August day in 20 years since 241.6 mm rain on August 3, 2004, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While 129.7 mm rain poured during the day, 28.8 mm rain was recorded before that on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday.

At IMD’s airport observatory, 124.2 mm rain was received. The automatic weather station at Mohali logged 67.5 mm rain and that at Panchkula, 10.2 mm rain. But these stations’ readings are not always accurate.

Overall 221.4 mm rain recorded this month till now, 21% deficient than the normal figure of 284.8 mm.

110 mm rain recorded in just 2 hours

Of total rain on Sunday, 110.3 mm rain was recorded between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm, resulting in widespread waterlogging across Chandigarh.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said when heavy rain fell at a fast rate like this, waterlogging was inevitable. Speaking about the rain, he added, “It was a result of the strengthening monsoon system and shifting monsoon trough. A low pressure area had formed over the region, which strengthened the monsoon and led to the heavy rain in just a couple of hours.”

While Madhya Marg was among the worst hit, other roads affected by waterlogging included the Sector 17/18 dividing road, that in front of the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, the light point connecting Sector 38 West and Sector 39, the Dadumajra light point, the Sector 36/37 light point and Colony Number 4 light point, leaving commuters stranded.

The low-lying Vikas Nagar railway underpass got flooded. In addition to waterlogging, sewage water mixed with rainwater entered homes on Post Office Road in Hallomajra.

A bus got stuck after a cave-in on the Sector 31/47 dividing road (Shanti Path). Tree collapses were also reported near the Sector 16 stadium, near Golf Club, Manimajra and Sector 34, damaging multiple vehicles.

Power outages were reported in some parts of the city, while helpline numbers given by the UT remained unresponsive, as per the residents’ complaints.

The municipal corporation claimed it took swift action to address widespread waterlogging and fallen trees throughout the city. To manage the severe weather impact, MC deployed machinery and manpower to pump out water from various affected areas.

Even in Mohali, the administration’s lacklustre preparation for monsoon was laid bare once again with several roads in the city and its periphery getting inundated in a matter of minutes.

Residents of HM houses in Phase 4 struggled to save their household belongings after rainwater entered their premises. They alleged the local MC had failed to act despite over 10 letters since 2022. Roads also got waterlogged in Phases 1, 3B1, 3B2 , 5, 7 and 11.

Miffed with the overflowing roads, residents of Phase 11 blocked the main road and raised anti-government slogans. Phase-11 SHO Gagandeep Singh and Avtar Singh Kalsi, superintendent, Mohali MC, pacified the protesters, following which the road was opened after over two hours. Commuters faced severe hardship in Kharar, Zirakpur and Landran as well.

In Panchkula, the rain inundated several areas, including Industrial Area, Phase 2, where rainwater entered the Power House, leading to disruption in power supply, and Sectors 15, 20 and 23.

Sector-15 residents voiced their frustration, blaming the local MC for not cleaning the blocked road gullies in their area. The situation was equally dire at various major roundabouts and traffic points across the city. Roundabouts at the intersections of Sectors 4/11/10/5, 9/10/15/16, 7/8/17/18 and 8/9/16/17, as well as the traffic point near the Telephone Exchange in Sector 9/10/5, experienced knee-deep water, leading to traffic chaos as vehicles broke down.

Residents in Sector 20 were particularly distressed, with parks completely submerged. The flooding has also impacted the surrounding societies, where water levels rose so high that lifts had to be shut down due to the risk of short-circuits. Concerns about electrical shocks and potential safety hazards grew among the residents.

Yoginder Quatra, vice-president of the Sector 20 RWA, said, “MC’s failure to clean the rain drainage systems properly before the monsoon has exposed the inadequacy of their preparations. The government seems to be content with collecting taxes while ignoring the essential maintenance that residents rely on.”

Rain leads to cooler weather, cleaner air

On the bright side, the rain provided some relief from the heat, with the maximum temperature going down from 34°C on Saturday to 27.8°C on Sunday, 5.7 degrees below normal. Following overnight rain, the minimum temperature also fell from 26.4°C to 25.3°C, 1.1 degree below normal.

In more good news, the Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the “good” category, which is between 0-50 and has minimal impact on health. At 7 pm on Sunday, the average AQI at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) was 39 in Sector 22 and 48 at Sector 25. At 56, AQI was still in the “satisfactory” bracket in Sector 53, which can cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may rise to anywhere between 33°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature will stay in the same ballpark.

More heavy spells likely this week

Paul cautioned that similar spells of heavy rain can be expected this week. “The monsoon trough has shifted and is now in the foothills of the Himalayas. Due to this, Chandigarh and some of the adjoining areas are likely to get heavy rain in the coming days.”

While chances will be low on Monday, rain is again likely from Tuesday onwards. The system is likely to be strongest on August 14, while it can persist till August 15.

Paul added that the low pressure area will also continue which will lead to more rain. However, there aren’t any active western disturbances (WD) likely to affect the region like last year in July, when 302 mm rain was recorded on July 9 alone.

(With inputs from Naina Mishra and Nikhil Sharma)