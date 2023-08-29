16 absconders declared proclaimed offenders in Doda, property of 2 attached

At least 16 absconders were declared as proclaimed offenders and properties of two of them were attached in Doda district, officials said on Monday. Doda police is in process of initiating proceedings under Section 82/83 of the Cr PC against other local terrorists for their involvement in terror activities in the past (iStock)

“Acting against the absconders, Doda police launched a special drive and declared 16 who are nominated in cases of heinous nature were declared as proclaimed offenders by the orders of a court,” said a police spokesperson.

“Properties of two absconders were attached,” the spokesperson added.

The land, 12 kanals and 18 marlas, at Mugal Maidan in Kishtwar, belonging to proclaimed offender Lal Din of Dul Mugal Maidan, has been attached in relation to a case registered at Dessa police station.

Another 4 kanals and 2 marlas at Phagsoo Thathri village in Doda, belonging to proclaimed offender Abdul Rashid (presently in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) was attached.

The most wanted absconders and hardcore terrorists, whose proclamation was ordered by the court, are Mohammad Amin alias Khubaib of Kathawa in Doda district and Mohammad Ashraf of Kakoo in Doda (presently in PoK).

“These terrorists, after joining militancy in early nineties, have been involved in terror incidents had have fled to Pakistan or PoK,” the spokesperson added.

Other absconders declared as proclaimed offendors are Irshad Bashir of Batote , Ram Singh of Punakar Gundna in Doda, Parshotan Sing of Draman Thanote in Ramban, Parman Singh of Mandole in Doda, Balbir Singh of Kellar Bhaderwah, Rattan Singh of Choundary Bhalla, Sajjad Ahmed of Chilli Pingal, Ankush Kumar of Chirya in Thathri , Shah Din alias Saleem of Trankal in Doda, Shah Din of Trankal , Bashir Ahmed of Malath and Ghulam Qadir of Malath Kuti Gehsil in Gandoh.

Doda police is in process of initiating proceedings under Section 82/83 of the Cr PC against other local terrorists for their involvement in terror activities in the past. They are also looking into those who are presently in Pakistan and are alluring the local youth of the region through virtual channels to joint terror activities, said the spokesperson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON