16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha: First session March 17-22, Nijjar protem speaker
The Aam Aadmi Party’s newly elected MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar took oath as the protem speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.
Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath to Nijjar in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in the state capital Chandigarh.
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the ceremony. Nijjar, a radiologist, is known as “intellectual face” of the party. On Tuesday, he was also appointed the officiating president of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) to run the affairs of the 117-year-old Sikh organisation.
He defeated Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Talbir Singh Gill by a margin of 27,503 votes from Amritsar South assembly segment in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.
As the protem speaker, Nijjar will administer oath to the newly elected MLAs on Thursday when the first session of the new House will begin.
The three-day session will be held on March 17, 21 and 22. On March 21, election of the regular speaker will take place, while the House will take up other businesses on the last day.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
