    16-year-old girl found hanging in Panchkula

    According to preliminary details, the girl hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had been residing in Panchkula for the past three years. Police reached the spot around 4.30 am after receiving information. They took the body into custody and sent it to the civil hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

    Published on: Sep 28, 2025 6:32 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
    A 16-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a servant quarter in Sector 21 on Saturday morning.

    A 16-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a servant quarter in Sector 21 on Saturday morning. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
    A 16-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a servant quarter in Sector 21 on Saturday morning. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

    According to preliminary details, the girl hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had been residing in Panchkula for the past three years. Police reached the spot around 4.30 am after receiving information. They took the body into custody and sent it to the civil hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

    The victim’s maternal uncle and aunt, residents of Maheshpur village in Sector 21, alleged that she died under mysterious circumstances and demanded a thorough probe. They further claimed that another girl was also residing with the deceased. Sector 5 police station has initiated an investigation into the matter.

