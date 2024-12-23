17-year-old beaten to death by father

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his alcoholic father at Bhuthan Kalan village in Fatehabad on Saturday night, said police. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Sadulpur village in the district. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Sadulpur village in the district.

The victim’s maternal uncle said that his sister along with her son and husband had been staying in the village for a long time.

“On Saturday night, my nephew was beaten to death by his father with a stick. On Sunday morning, we spotted his body lying in a pool of blood while his father was asleep on a charpoy in the same room. We also found a blood-stained stick in the room. When we asked him, he told us that he killed his son with a stick. Then we informed the police about the incident,” he added.

Fatehabad Sadar station house officer (SHO) Kuldeep said that the accused has been booked on murder charges and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him.