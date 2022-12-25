Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 18 booked for drunk driving in Chandigarh

18 booked for drunk driving in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 12:55 AM IST

Traffic police on the intervening night of December 23-24 booked18 persons for drunk driving including seven vehicles impounded

Keeping in view of the increasing number of fatal and non-fatal accidents on the roads of Chandigarh during night, the police setup four anti-drunken check post on the different locations in the city. (HT File)
Keeping in view of the increasing number of fatal and non-fatal accidents on the roads of Chandigarh during night, the police setup four anti-drunken check post on the different locations in the city. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Traffic police on the intervening night of December 23-24 booked18 persons for drunk driving including seven vehicles impounded.

Keeping in view of the increasing number of fatal and non-fatal accidents on the roads of Chandigarh during night, the police setup four anti-drunken check post on the different locations in the city.

On these special check post, police were instructed to follow safety guidelines meticulously. Furthermore, the drive against drunk driving will continue in future for safety and benefit of general public on road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out