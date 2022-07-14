Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1.8 kg gold bar found under passenger seat on Dubai flight at Chandigarh airport
chandigarh news

1.8 kg gold bar found under passenger seat on Dubai flight at Chandigarh airport

Estimated to be worth 92 lakh, the gold, forged in the form of a U-shaped bar, was concealed in a black plastic shell and affixed under a passenger seat using a Velcro strap, said customs officials
The U-shaped gold bar was affixed under a passenger seat using a Velcro strap. (HT Photo)
The U-shaped gold bar was affixed under a passenger seat using a Velcro strap. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 02:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Customs officials found 1.8 kg gold concealed under a passenger seat on the Dubai flight that landed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Wednesday evening.

Estimated to be worth 92 lakh, the gold, forged in the form of a U-shaped bar, was concealed in a black plastic shell and affixed under a passenger seat using a Velcro strap.

The customs staff said they had specific information about gold being smuggled into India and on checking the seats on the Indigo 6E-56 flight from Dubai, they found 1.8 kg gold concealed under a seat. The passenger occupying the seat was questioned, but expressed ignorance about the gold, which was subsequently seized under the Customs Act.

Vrindaba Gohil, commissioner of customs, Ludhiana, said the gold, weighing 1.80 kg, was 99.49% pure. She said the Ludhiana customs staff deployed at the Chandigarh International Airport was closely monitoring smuggling activities.

Currently, the airport catered to nine weekly flights to and from Dubai and Sharjah, and the customs officers, through their alertness and agility, had thwarted several such attempts of smuggling of gold and other contrabands, Gohil said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Police said the driver of the school bus managed to flee after the accident but the bus was taken in custody. (HT File)

    Karnal couple killed as car has head-on collision with school bus

    A 37-year-old woman and Meena's husband were killed as their car had a head-on collision with a speeding school bus near Pakka Khera Mod village on Assandh-Karnal road in Karnal district on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Meena and residents of Bassi village of the district, 43, Yashwinder Singh. The accident was so severe that Yashwinder died on the spot while Meena succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

  • Police arrested a Chandigarh resident with illicit liquor. (HT File)

    Chandigarh resident arrested with illicit liquor

    Police arrested a man recovering illicit liquor from The accused, Ram Darbar's possession of Phase 1, Vishnu Kumar. The accused, Vishnu Kumar of Phase 1, Ram Darbar. 17-yr-old apprehended with drugs Chandigarh A 17-year-old juvenile was apprehended with habit-forming drugs and heroin during checking and recovered 46 injections — 23 promethazine hydrochloride and 23 pentazocine lactate — along with 10.25 gm heroin from his possession near Shani Mandir, Railway road, Mauli Jagran Complex. A case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

  • Children planting saplings as part of the Van Mahotsav celebrations in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh’s Van Mahotsav gets rolling with doorstep delivery of free saplings

    The administrator also planted a rudraksha sapling in the eponymous block of the Amrut Van, thereby inaugurating the month-long tree planting festival, Mega Afforestation & Greening Initiative in Chandigarh (MAGIC) mela, conceptualised for the plantation of 75,000 saplings. He appreciated the concept of Amrut Van, dubbing it “unique”. The Greening Chandigarh Action Plan 2022-23 and a booklet on Amrut Van was also released by the administrator.

  • The Haryana backward classes commission, headed by former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court Justice Darshan Singh (retd), shall undertake studies on the present social, educational and economic conditions of backward classes in the state, besides also looking into their representation and participation in government. (HT File)

    Justice Darshan Singh (retd) to head Haryana backward classes commission

    The state government on Wednesday constituted the Haryana backward classes commission afresh. The Commission will be headed by former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Darshan Singh (retd). SK Gakhar, former vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi University, Rewari, and director general, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes department of Haryana, Shyam Lal Jangra, are nominated as members.

  • A beggar lost his life in an Ambala building collapse incident. (AFP (Representative image))

    Beggar dies in Ambala building collapse

    A middle-aged man died after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed in Ambala City's Parshuram Colony on Wednesday. The deceased, a native of Madhya Pradesh, Hari Ram, lived as a tenant in the building with his wife and was reportedly a beggar. Hari Ram was taken to the district civil hospital, but was declared dead. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out