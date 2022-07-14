1.8 kg gold bar found under passenger seat on Dubai flight at Chandigarh airport
Customs officials found 1.8 kg gold concealed under a passenger seat on the Dubai flight that landed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Wednesday evening.
Estimated to be worth ₹92 lakh, the gold, forged in the form of a U-shaped bar, was concealed in a black plastic shell and affixed under a passenger seat using a Velcro strap.
The customs staff said they had specific information about gold being smuggled into India and on checking the seats on the Indigo 6E-56 flight from Dubai, they found 1.8 kg gold concealed under a seat. The passenger occupying the seat was questioned, but expressed ignorance about the gold, which was subsequently seized under the Customs Act.
Vrindaba Gohil, commissioner of customs, Ludhiana, said the gold, weighing 1.80 kg, was 99.49% pure. She said the Ludhiana customs staff deployed at the Chandigarh International Airport was closely monitoring smuggling activities.
Currently, the airport catered to nine weekly flights to and from Dubai and Sharjah, and the customs officers, through their alertness and agility, had thwarted several such attempts of smuggling of gold and other contrabands, Gohil said.
-
Karnal couple killed as car has head-on collision with school bus
A 37-year-old woman and Meena's husband were killed as their car had a head-on collision with a speeding school bus near Pakka Khera Mod village on Assandh-Karnal road in Karnal district on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Meena and residents of Bassi village of the district, 43, Yashwinder Singh. The accident was so severe that Yashwinder died on the spot while Meena succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.
-
Chandigarh resident arrested with illicit liquor
Police arrested a man recovering illicit liquor from The accused, Ram Darbar's possession of Phase 1, Vishnu Kumar. The accused, Vishnu Kumar of Phase 1, Ram Darbar. 17-yr-old apprehended with drugs Chandigarh A 17-year-old juvenile was apprehended with habit-forming drugs and heroin during checking and recovered 46 injections — 23 promethazine hydrochloride and 23 pentazocine lactate — along with 10.25 gm heroin from his possession near Shani Mandir, Railway road, Mauli Jagran Complex. A case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.
-
Chandigarh’s Van Mahotsav gets rolling with doorstep delivery of free saplings
The administrator also planted a rudraksha sapling in the eponymous block of the Amrut Van, thereby inaugurating the month-long tree planting festival, Mega Afforestation & Greening Initiative in Chandigarh (MAGIC) mela, conceptualised for the plantation of 75,000 saplings. He appreciated the concept of Amrut Van, dubbing it “unique”. The Greening Chandigarh Action Plan 2022-23 and a booklet on Amrut Van was also released by the administrator.
-
Justice Darshan Singh (retd) to head Haryana backward classes commission
The state government on Wednesday constituted the Haryana backward classes commission afresh. The Commission will be headed by former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Darshan Singh (retd). SK Gakhar, former vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi University, Rewari, and director general, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes department of Haryana, Shyam Lal Jangra, are nominated as members.
-
Beggar dies in Ambala building collapse
A middle-aged man died after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed in Ambala City's Parshuram Colony on Wednesday. The deceased, a native of Madhya Pradesh, Hari Ram, lived as a tenant in the building with his wife and was reportedly a beggar. Hari Ram was taken to the district civil hospital, but was declared dead. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.
