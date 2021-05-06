181 Covid deaths reported in a day in Haryana

Haryana on Wednesday reported 181 fatalities due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in the death toll mounting to 4,960, according to the health bulletin.

In this month alone, 744 people have succumbed to the infection. The death toll has been on the rise almost every day last week.

For instance, 153 people had died on April 4, 140 on May 3, 145 on May 2 and 125 on May 1. On Wednesday, Bhiwani was the most affected in terms of fatalities as 18 patients died, followed by 15 in Gurugram, 14 in Hisar, 13 in Karnal, 12 in Fatehabad 12, 11 each in Ambala and Panipat, 10 each in Jhajjar and Kaithal, nine each in Rohtak, Yamunanagar and Sirsa, eight in Faridabad, seven each in Panchkula and Jind, five in Palwal, four in Sonepat, and three in Mahendergarh.

It was for the second consecutive day on Wednesday that the new cases’ tally went past 15,000. The state tested 51,453 samples and detected 15,416 new cases on Wednesday, and 15,786 new cases on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Gurugram logged 4,740 fresh cases, Faridabad 1,610, Sonepat 1,171, Hisar 985, Ambala 417, Karnal 767, Panipat 645, Rohtak 332, Rewari 352, Panchkula 654, Kurukshetra 318, Yamunanagar 312, Sirsa 674, Mahendergarh 642, Bhiwani 416, Jhajjar 315, Palwal 161, Fatehabad 311, Kaithal 132, Jind 317, Nuh 107, and Charkhi Dadri 38.

Though 10,640 people recovered, the recovery rate came down to 78.82% from Tuesday’s 79.10% and the positivity rate which was 7.17% on Tuesday increased to 7.33%.

The state on Wednesday vaccinated 56,103 people and the cumulative number of people vaccinated stood at 40.27 lakh.