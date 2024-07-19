 ₹1.84 cr misappropriated, Nabha civic body officials booked: VB - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1.84 cr misappropriated, Nabha civic body officials booked: VB

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jul 20, 2024 05:00 AM IST

According to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, officials of the Nabha municipal council, in connivance with a contractor, created fake bills regarding the expenditure but didn’t carry out development work.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday said it had registered a corruption case against a contractor and officials of the Nabha municipal council for misappropriation of funds to the tune of 1,84,45,551. The money was to be used under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The money was to be used under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, says spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. (Picture only for representational purpose)
The money was to be used under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, says spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. (Picture only for representational purpose)

A VB spokesperson said an investigation found that the Nabha civic body had received funds in 2018 and the accused created fake bills regarding 1.84-crore expenditure in a span of just six days (November 1 to 6 in 2018). The probe suggested that no development work had actually been carried out using that money, the agency stated, adding that MC officials, in connivance with the contractor, showed the expenditure only on papers.

The spokesperson said the bureau registered a case against the accused at its Patiala range police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 1.84 cr misappropriated, Nabha civic body officials booked: VB
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On