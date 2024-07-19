1.84 cr misappropriated, Nabha civic body officials booked: VB

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday said it had registered a corruption case against a contractor and officials of the Nabha municipal council for misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹1,84,45,551. The money was to be used under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The money was to be used under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, says spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. (Picture only for representational purpose)

A VB spokesperson said an investigation found that the Nabha civic body had received funds in 2018 and the accused created fake bills regarding ₹1.84-crore expenditure in a span of just six days (November 1 to 6 in 2018). The probe suggested that no development work had actually been carried out using that money, the agency stated, adding that MC officials, in connivance with the contractor, showed the expenditure only on papers.

The spokesperson said the bureau registered a case against the accused at its Patiala range police station.