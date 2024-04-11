18-year-old found hanging from tree in Panchkula; murder suspected

The body of an 18-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree at a green belt in Sector 20, Panchkula, on Wednesday night. The body was discovered by the victim’s brother, who told police that he had rushed to the scene after receiving a rescue call from his sister, who cried “save me, these boys will kill me” over the phone. (Getty image)

Even as police suspected suicide, her family alleged that she was kidnapped by four persons, who took her to the jungle area behind Sector 20 and murdered her by hanging her from a tree.

The body was discovered by the victim’s brother, who told police that he had rushed to the scene after receiving a rescue call from his sister, who cried “save me, these boys will kill me” over the phone.

But by the time he and his family members reached the spot, she was found hanging with strangulation marks on the neck.

They lowered her and rushed her to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where she was declared brought dead, following which police were informed. The brother said a Honda Activa was also found at the spot.

According to police, the victim lived in Kundi village, Sector 20, and worked at the nearby Suncity Parikrama Housing Society from 8 am to 6 pm. She had called her brother for help around 7 pm.

Panchkula deputy commissioner police (DCP) Himadri Kaushik reached the crime scene, but remained tight-lipped on the matter.

Repeated phone calls and text messages to her elicited no response. Police were in the process of lodging a murder case at the time of filing of this report.