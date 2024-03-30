 18-year-old killed, five injured in hit-and-run accident in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

18-year-old killed, five injured in hit-and-run accident in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 30, 2024 08:40 AM IST

The deceased was identified as Manoj and the five injured as Ajay Kumar, Raghuvir, 16, Sahil Kumar, 17, Vicky and Deepak Gupta, 17, all residents of Madanpur village and Sector 26 in Panchkula

An 18-year-old boy was killed and his five friends were injured after their motorcycles were hit by a speeding car while they were on their way to pay obeisance at Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula on Friday.

Police said Raghuvir and Ajay had purchased new motorcycles and they, along with their four friends, were going to Mansa Devi temple to pay obeisance, when the accident took place. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said Raghuvir and Ajay had purchased new motorcycles and they, along with their four friends, were going to Mansa Devi temple to pay obeisance, when the accident took place. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was identified as Manoj and the five injured as Ajay Kumar, Raghuvir, 16, Sahil Kumar, 17, Vicky and Deepak Gupta, 17, all residents of Madanpur village and Sector 26 in Panchkula.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police said Raghuvir and Ajay had purchased new motorcycles and they, along with their four friends, were going to Mansa Devi temple to pay obeisance.

As they reached the flyover near Nada Sahib gurdwara, a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, bearing a Punjab registration number, hit their two motorcycles from behind, before driving off. All injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where Manoj was declared brought dead.

Deepak, who is an electrician, sustained injuries on the arm and head. Raghuvir sustained fracture in the hand and head injury, while Vicky, a student, was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh. Sahil, who works in a private company, was admitted to civil hospital, Sector 6, and Ajay was referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

A case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 18-year-old killed, five injured in hit-and-run accident in Panchkula
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On