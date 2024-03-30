18-year-old killed, five injured in hit-and-run accident in Panchkula

An 18-year-old boy was killed and his five friends were injured after their motorcycles were hit by a speeding car while they were on their way to pay obeisance at Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula on Friday. Police said Raghuvir and Ajay had purchased new motorcycles and they, along with their four friends, were going to Mansa Devi temple to pay obeisance, when the accident took place. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was identified as Manoj and the five injured as Ajay Kumar, Raghuvir, 16, Sahil Kumar, 17, Vicky and Deepak Gupta, 17, all residents of Madanpur village and Sector 26 in Panchkula.

As they reached the flyover near Nada Sahib gurdwara, a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, bearing a Punjab registration number, hit their two motorcycles from behind, before driving off. All injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where Manoj was declared brought dead.

Deepak, who is an electrician, sustained injuries on the arm and head. Raghuvir sustained fracture in the hand and head injury, while Vicky, a student, was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh. Sahil, who works in a private company, was admitted to civil hospital, Sector 6, and Ajay was referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

A case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station.