195 specialists doctors to be recruited on contractual basis
The health minister said the recruitment process will be transparent and merit-based. For districts other than Nuh, specialist doctors with MBBS and diploma qualifications will be paid ₹1 lakh per month, while those with MBBS and MD/MS/DNB qualifications will be paid ₹1.5 lakh per month.
Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Monday said that 195 specialist doctors will be recruited on a contractual basis to address the shortage of specialists. The health minister said the recruitment process will be transparent and merit-based. For districts other than Nuh, specialist doctors with MBBS and diploma qualifications will be paid ₹1 lakh per month, while those with MBBS and MD/MS/DNB qualifications will be paid ₹1.5 lakh per month. For the Nuh district, higher remuneration has been approved to attract specialists. Doctors with MBBS and diploma qualifications will be paid ₹1.5 lakh per month, while those with MBBS and MD/MS/DNB qualifications will receive ₹2 lakh per month.
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Campaign for disposal of tatima cases in Haryana
Chandigarh
: Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) to ensure disposal of all pending tatima-related cases across the state on a priority basis.
He said that delays in such matters compel citizens to make repeated visits to government offices, lead to unnecessary disputes and litigation and adversely affect administrative functioning. Therefore, a special campaign should be undertaken in a planned manner to resolve these cases, he said while presiding over the meeting of the grievance redressal committee in Gurugram on Monday.
Work with confidence: Kaithal DC to women sarpanches
Karnal
: Kaithal deputy commissioner Aparajita on Monday urged women sarpanches to recognise their constitutional powers and work with confidence to ensure holistic development of villages. Addressing a meeting at the Mini Secretariat, she said elected representatives must ensure that benefits of government schemes reach every eligible person. She also reviewed the records of several Gram Panchayats and directed the village heads to conduct regular inspections of government schools, anganwadi centres, libraries and community buildings to monitor their functioning.