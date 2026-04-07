195 specialists doctors to be recruited on contractual basis

Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Monday said that 195 specialist doctors will be recruited on a contractual basis to address the shortage of specialists. The health minister said the recruitment process will be transparent and merit-based. For districts other than Nuh, specialist doctors with MBBS and diploma qualifications will be paid ₹1 lakh per month, while those with MBBS and MD/MS/DNB qualifications will be paid ₹1.5 lakh per month. For the Nuh district, higher remuneration has been approved to attract specialists. Doctors with MBBS and diploma qualifications will be paid ₹1.5 lakh per month, while those with MBBS and MD/MS/DNB qualifications will receive ₹2 lakh per month. Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Monday said that 195 specialist doctors will be recruited on a contractual basis to address the shortage of specialists. The health minister said the recruitment process will be transparent and merit-based. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

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Campaign for disposal of tatima cases in Haryana

Chandigarh : Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) to ensure disposal of all pending tatima-related cases across the state on a priority basis.

He said that delays in such matters compel citizens to make repeated visits to government offices, lead to unnecessary disputes and litigation and adversely affect administrative functioning. Therefore, a special campaign should be undertaken in a planned manner to resolve these cases, he said while presiding over the meeting of the grievance redressal committee in Gurugram on Monday.

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