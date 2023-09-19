News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi sessions court to hear case against Tytler

New Delhi : The principal and district judge of Rouse Avenue court on Monday assigned the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case to the court of sessions for further proceedings.

The matter has been listed on Wednesday for hearing.

The CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet against former Congress MP Jagdish Tytler in May this year. This case pertains to the alleged killings of three Sikhs in the Pul Bangash area in 1984.

Principal and district judge Anju Bajaj Chandna assigned the case to the court of special CBI judge Vikas Dhull for hearing.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand, after scrutiny of documents, had committed the case to the court of district judge on September 11.

On August 5, Tytler appeared before the court against the summons issued by the court after taking cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet. Thereafter, he appeared through video conferencing.

Earlier, he was granted anticipatory bail on August 4 by the sessions court after hearing his bail application. The CBI filed the supplementary charge sheet on May 20.

This case is connected with the killing of three persons in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984.

