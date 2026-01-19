19-year-old woman raped by three men after offering a ride home in Haryana’s Sonepat

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men of her village at a secluded place in Sonepat on January 16 after they offered her lift in their car, police officials said on Sunday. A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men of her village at a secluded place in Sonepat on January 16 after they offered her lift in their car, police officials said on Sunday.

The police arrested Sumit, owner of the car on Saturday and took him on three-day police remand after producing him in a local court on Sunday. The police have initiated searches to arrest the other two accused.

“A 19-year-old woman was waiting for a bus on the evening of January 16, when three men from her village asked her to accompany them as they were going to the village. The accused and victim know each other as they belong to the same village. On the way to the village, the accused stopped the car and purchased a liquor bottle from a vend. They consumed alcohol and forcibly made the girl drink alcohol at a secluded place, where they raped her. Then, the accused dropped her near the village bus stand,” said Bahalgarh SHO Mahesh Kumar.

Talking to HT over phone, Mahesh Kumar said that the main accused Sumit has been arrested and he was taken on three-day police remand and efforts are on to arrest two others. He said that an FIR was registered against Sumit, Mohit and Neeraj under Sections 70(1) (gangrape) and 3(5) (act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.